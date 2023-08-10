PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco School District (PSD) is seeking community input in the naming process for two new high schools approved by voters in a recent bond.
Community members are invited to suggest names for Comprehensive High School #3 and the Career and College Academy.
Community name suggestions will be reviewed by High School Naming Committees according to the PSD. The final names will be picked by the PSD Board from a list compiled by the Committees.
Name suggestions can be submitted online through the PSD.
High school name suggestion guidelines:
- Suggestions should have a local connection and resonate within the community.
- No duplication: suggested names should not already be in use within the PSD.
- Living legacies: exceptions may apply, the PSD generally avoids the names of living individuals.
- Committee scrutiny: every suggestion will be evaluated by the committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.