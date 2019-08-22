Community invited to new Pasco middle school groundbreaking today

Pasco, WA - This morning the Pasco School District is inviting the community to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Stevens Middle School.

The ceremony will start at ten a.m. to celebrate the beginning of construction on the new building.

The new Stevens Middle School is one of four buildings that will be constructed using funds from the $99.5 million bond package that voters approved in 2017.

The Stevens project's estimated cost is about $40 million.

Construction of the new Stevens Middle School is expected to finish in January of 2021 and will hold up to 1,000 students.

The current building was built in 1961 and is the second oldest building in the district. That, along with the need for more space, prompted the new project.

"We have been full to the max. Space is a big factor. That's probably one of the number one things that I'm looking forward to, is the space. And obviously the modernization and keeping up with the changing times," Stevens Middle School Principal Raquel Martinez said.

It will be built on the same site adjacent to the current building to prevent relocating students during construction.

The new school will be 92 thousand square feet and include all the same amenities the Pasco middle schools currently have.

There will also be play fields for soccer and football, baseball and softball, and a running track. After the students move into the new building, the old one will be demolished and converted into some of those fields.

"I want to be able to provide an equitable experience for our kids. They deserve the best just as much as every other student does in our community and I believe this will provide that," Martinez said.

The ceremony will be at the south end of the current building near the entrance to the gymnasium. For more information on the project, you can go to the Pasco School District website here.