KENNEWICK, Wash.- Community Leaders and members of the nonprofit B5 will break ground on a Community Learning Center on July 11.
The Community Learning Center will be built north of Park Middle School. B5 has been raising funds and working with the community to make the new learning center a reality for the past two years.
According to a B5 press release 90% of the $2.1 million goal for the project has been raised and $750,000 in state funding has been secured.
“Thanks to the generosity of our community and support of our area legislators, the new Community Learning Center is becoming a reality," said Theresa Roosendaal, Executive Director of B5. "The new facility will provide classrooms and supporting space to accommodate growth in B5 programs while serving our families in a facility that affirms the dignity and respect of our community."
B5 is a nonprofit that supports refugees and immigrants through education, relationships and resources. According to a press release announcing the groundbreaking for the Learning Center B5 has helped over 2,000 recent refugees and immigrants over the past 14 years.
Partnering with the Kennewick School District, Educational Service District 123, and Washington Department of Social and Health Services B5 works to serve the entire family. The organization provides school help and tutoring, resources, after school programming and adult English classes.
