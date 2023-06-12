PROSSER, Wash.- A special Prosser City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 20 will feature a community listening session at 7 p.m. at the Prosser Community Center at 1231 Dudley Ave.
According to a City of Prosser press release the listening session is an opportunity for the community to provide feedback on the City's efforts to build a new police station and city hall.
The City plans to use information from the listening session to provide the council with recommendations for moving forward with the projects.
Prosser is providing residents with a question and answer sheet prior to the listening session with the following questions:
- Why do we need a new police station and city hall?
- Were the original city hall and police station adequate to meet the current and future needs of Prosser?
- Were the police station and city hall insure? and if so for how much?
- Has the City already purchased land for the city hall and police station.
- Was rebuilding city hall or the original police station considered?
- A new police station/city hall was rejected by voters in November 2021, why is the subject being brought up again?
