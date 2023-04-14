YAKIMA, Wash.- The annual community march and rally in honor of International Workers Day is set for May 1.
The community is encouraged to attend the march and rally to promote and support protections for workers regardless of immigration status according to a release from the May 1st Coalition of the Yakima Valley.
The rally will begin at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center on Monday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. and the march will start at 5 p.m.
A program in the gymnasium will begin at 6 p.m. and will include musical performances, food, speakers and resources for families according to today's press release.
