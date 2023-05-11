YAKIMA, Wash.- An informational meeting on the possibility of additional Horizon Air flights into and out of Yakima is scheduled for May 11 at 4 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center.
The community will have the opportunity to comment and provide input on Horizon's proposal to add an early morning flight from Yakima to Seattle and a late-night return flight.
According to a press release from the Yakima Association of Realtors announcing the informational meeting Horizon's proposal would also require the Yakima community to contribute $500,000 into an escrow account to offset any potential financial losses of the flights.
The informational meeting is an opportunity for Yakima residents to gain a complete understanding of the proposal, provide insights, suggestions or objections, and to foster open dialogue between Horizon and the community.
