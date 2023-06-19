RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Parks and Recreation is asking for public comment on the future of Leslie Groves Park.
According to the City of Richland there is currently no official long-range plan for the park and the input gathered from the community will help shape a plan for future recreational use.
The public is invited to an open-house style meeting from 5-7 p.m. in Leslie Groves Shelter #1 at the park on Wednesday, June 28 and Wednesday, July 26.
Parks and Recreation staff and planning consultants will be available at the meetings to answer questions and provide feedback. Community members are encouraged to provide thoughts, ideas and feedback about what they would like to see stay the same or improve at the park.
A follow-up open house will be scheduled in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.