Community Members Come Together to Beautify Horse Park

RICHLAND, WA-
The Horse Park at W.E. Johnson has a long history. It used to be a trash dump, then an equestrian facility, and then it was left alone for years.
Mary Bennett is a Member of The Purple Sage Riders, a chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of Washington. Many members of Purple Sage Riders Came out to help Sunday.
"It was overgrown with weeds and the wood broke down and deteriorated so it just became a big hazard," said Bennett.
A few years ago, a group of people gathered at Mary Bennett's house to find a solution. The group was made up of all kinds of outdoor lovers---because the park isn't just for horseback riders, but it shares a space with an archery range as well as hikers, native plant groups, bird watchers, and bikers.
"We said, you know, we need to do something about this space. It's too important for us to just let it go unused," said Bennett.
In 2019, the group created a park partnership with the City of Richland to clean the park up.
Cindy Faith is the President of the Purple Sage Riders, and she says these types of partnerships with the city are important.
"They just don't have the manpower. They don't have the resources to do all that needs to be done. So they encourage and utilize and become partners with different active groups," said Faith.
They made several improvements. They put in an entryway, trailhead, day-use corrals, and more.
Fast forward to 2021, they're back. They are planning to build a parking area, expand trails, and make more improvements.
"This is a blessing right here because people are willing to put the time and effort in to beautify, make this safe, make this usable for all users," said Faith.
"We've already go two work parties completed on this. So we expect three more to get it done," said Bennett.
Sure, it was a lot of long days, hard work, and planning, but Bennett says watching people enjoy the park makes it all worth it.
"Go out there and do good work, because you'll feel good about it," said Bennett.