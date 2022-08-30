BEND, Ore. - Community members held a vigil at Drake Park to honor the people who died in the shooting on August 28, 2022 at a Safeway in Bend. The man went into the store and started shooting, according to the Bend Police Department. Two people were killed and several others were injured before the suspect shooter was found dead.
Officers say the suspected shooter was a man in his 20s who lived nearby.
Community member Meg Brookover attended the vigil and said she was shocked by the events.
"It just stops everything and you feel... I think confused, and of course sad, but I think like everyone, we don't want this to happen in our town," said Brookover.
Bend police officers are now saying one of the victims was a store employee who had tried to disarm the shooter, likely preventing further injuries.
Officers say they are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.