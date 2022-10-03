RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police officers were dispatched to reports of a man allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Columbia Point Park over the weekend.
According to the RPD, concerned community members intervened to stop the assault before officers got there.
A 38 year old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault in the 2nd degree.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, when those in controlling or violent relationships are encouraged to reach out for help or information and resources.
