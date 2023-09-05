DAYTON, Wash. - The continued existence of the Dayton Library, operated by the Columbia County Rural Library District is on the ballot this coming election.
Over the course of this year, community members have signed a petition to have the library district dissolved, meaning all of its books, movies and computers would be sent to the Washington State Library and the building would be left to the City of Dayton.
According to a document from the Concerned Citizens of Columbia County "For" Committee the Columbia County Rural Library District should be dissolved due to age-inappropriate sexual material in the children’s section of the library.
The basement of the library holds the young adult fiction and non-fiction section, the parenting books section and the children’s section.
Community members originally asked for specific books to be moved from the floor entirely through the library’s request for reconsideration process.
The document states community members initially took issue with where books were in the library, and after “little progress was made to move the books to the adult area as requested; in fact, there was an expansion of these books.”
The document concludes:
Whether there can be short term appeasement on this issue is immaterial, because, in the process of dealing with it, a greater truth has been revealed that this public library is an irretrievably compromised entity, and it needs to be removed from our midst. Vote yes to dissolve the CCRLD.
Lois Hemphill, a member of the Friends of the Library group for over 15 years, has seen the library in Dayton change throughout her life.
The library only had books on one floor and the basement was originally filled with the smell of mildew and used for storage when she was growing up in Dayton decades ago according to Hemphill.
“I'm not in favor of all of the books in the library but I don't have to check them out,” she said.
She said she’s trying to inform the community about what the library gives community members in rural Columbia County access to before ballots are counted this November.
She said some community members she’s spoken to believe, incorrectly, that the library will only be shut down for a couple of weeks or could be reopened with more control over what goes into it in the future if they vote yes to dissolve it.
“I know a lot of people personally who signed that petition. They were not given a chance to read it. They were told by their friends ‘Just sign this I have something I want you to sign.’ And a lot of people thought it was just to move the books,” Hemphill said.
Many comments and posts made on Facebook from people for the original request to move the books say they don't consider it the same as banning books.
“That is essentially what they're asking. They're asking books to be removed or restricted and book banning does cover restriction and removal,” Librarian and Interim Director of Library Services Ellen Brigham said.
Over the summer after requests to move some of the books - the young adult non-fiction section including books like “What’s the T” and “This Book is Gay,” as well as college prep, and non-fiction biographies were dispersed into the adult non-fiction area according to Brigham.
Brigham said while the petition and vote to dissolve the library continues, no more books have been requested for reconsideration through the library’s formal channels. She said she has, however, seen over 100 books questioned by the community on Facebook.
She said when the library purchases new books they consider popularity, budget and how area-appropriate books are.
“All of those books were chosen according to that, and they were okay then and they're okay now, and people do read them so we're not going to get rid of them just on the will of a few,” she said.
Some of the books considered inappropriate by community members on Facebook include young adult romance and fantasy novels with patting and kissing as well as minor sex scenes. All of those books are in the young adult nonfiction area targeted towards high school and college-aged people and not in the children's area.
In the interest of understanding all sides of the story, we’ve reached out to the community member leading the petition and efforts to dissolve the library and have not heard back.
The books requested for reconsideration include:
Our Skin by Megan Madison, et al.
Being You by Megan Madison, et al.
Yes! No! by Megan Madison, et al.
When Aidan became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff
What's the T? by Juno Dawson
This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson
When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir by Patrice Khan-Cullors & Asha Bandele
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewel
- The Black Friend by Frederick Joseph
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.