Community mourns death of local radio personality and teacher, Ed Dailey

BENTON CITY, Wash. —

Community radio legend and teacher Ed Dailey died April 20 after battling cancer. 

Dailey hosted Legends of Country, a radio show that focused on classic country hits. He had been an instructor and director of Radio Broadcasting and production at Tri-Tech Skills Center. 

He also had connections to many local organizations, who have posted their condolences. This includes the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo, for whom he had once been Parade Grand Marshal. 

Dailey’s father was a broadcaster too. He became a radio DJ at the young age of 12, according to KORD. 

Dailey leaves behind his wife LaJay, children, grandchildren and an adoring community. 