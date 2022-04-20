Community mourns death of local radio personality and teacher, Ed Dailey

BENTON CITY, Wash. —
Community radio legend and teacher Ed Dailey died April 20 after battling cancer.
Dailey hosted Legends of Country, a radio show that focused on classic country hits. He had been an instructor and director of Radio Broadcasting and production at Tri-Tech Skills Center.
He also had connections to many local organizations, who have posted their condolences. This includes the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo, for whom he had once been Parade Grand Marshal.
Dailey’s father was a broadcaster too. He became a radio DJ at the young age of 12, according to KORD.
Dailey leaves behind his wife LaJay, children, grandchildren and an adoring community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.