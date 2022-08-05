RICHLAND, Wash. -
Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher.
As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of people in the Tri-Cities how to paint. People who took her classes say it was a place people could create memories and learn from what Becky called, "flopportunities". Becky believed that mistakes were "flopportunities" because they may become your favorite part.
Becky designed a unique step-by-step process of watercolor painting that was less intimidating. By starting class with a template, it made it easy for beginners to still love the painting they got to take home with them.
Becky's mother, Phyllis Ferguson, says "She made people feel at home and comfortable and cared for. That was much more important to her than any sale or any class, she wanted people to feel welcome."
Now, many people who took her painting classes are sharing their artwork from class on Facebook, along with messages about the influence Becky had on them.
The Wet Palette Studio wasn't just for classes. Before closing in March due to Becky's health, the studio hosted food and wine events paired with painting. People who took Becky's classes say it was a place people could create memories.
"One lady told me that she and her daughter didn't have a relationship and she talked her daughter into coming to a paint party," says Ferguson
"Once a month she'd make her daughter go to a paint party, she said because it was the only time we would talk to each other."
Sunday, Aug. 7, Becky's family will be holding a memorial service for Becky at 3 p.m. at The Living Room Church.
A family friend has started a Gofundme for Becky's children's education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.