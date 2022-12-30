YAKIMA, Wash. - After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Munguia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss.
Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
The Facebook group set up to find answers surrounding Lucian's disappearance has filled with condolences and prayers to the family.
The post that first informed the group of the news has received nearly 2 thousand reactions and over 600 comments alone.
"Our hearts are forever broken, and we will never be the same," said Amy Bailey in the post.
A Yakima father sympathizes with the family in this trying time.
"I just couldn't believe being in that situation," said Jose Hernandez. "Kids are my life so it's unfortunate that they had to go through that situation"
"I just hope the best for the family to get through it and you know just try to recover from this," said Lorena Torres, a mother from Yakima.
