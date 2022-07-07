Community of Yakima shows high levels of trust for their police

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department held a series of community meetings over the winter to see what community members would like to see from police officers in their community.
From these meetings, YPD created a community report about areas they could improve in. This report showed higher levels of trust in the police than expected with 50 participants saying they feel safe around police and 29 saying they don't.
I spoke with several community members including businesses owners, people experiencing homelessness and your average Yakima resident about whether they felt trust toward the Yakima Police Department to see if the results were accurate. Most of the people I spoke with said they have a high level of trust for our local police department.
Alexander Tomas Morales has been in Yakima two years and said he's never had a bad experience with YPD. While he's been pulled over a few times, he said it was justified and never felt disrespected. When I asked him if he trusted police enough to know they would help in an emergency he said they would.
Russ Beehler lived in Yakima the majority of his life, except for 14 years that he was in the air force. At the moment, Beehler is experiencing homelessness. He said his experience with police has been good even while on the streets.
"Sergeant Bower is is probably the best one out of the bunch," Beehler said. "He always has water, candy, clothes, food, socks, coats."
Business Owner Martha Burns has her counseling practice downtown and said she has called police over a few times because of something happening at her office. Burns said officers always act in professional manner.
"I've had to call them when I've had an issue with somebody in my office and they've always arrived very quickly and been very understanding," Burns said.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said they've worked hard to build relationships with people in the community by making genuine connections. This has helped them when it comes to solving crimes.
"Yesterday, while I was driving in a neighborhood this person in the neighborhood called me and I was about two blocks away," Chief Murray said. "I went to his house he hopped in my car and he showed me where some things were happening. Where does that happen? That happens where you have a relationship."
The two most important things for building their relationship with the community have been accountability and transparency.
"I think we sometimes forget that we work for you you have a right to know how we're spending our money, where we're patrolling, what is the number of internal affairs cases we have," Chief Murray said.
He said local media has helped play a role in the department's transparency by asking them tough questions.
"I'll tell you something you'll never hear from me, no comment," Chief Murray said. "If I can't tell you something, I'll tell you why I can't tell you and when I will tell you."
He also said he makes sure to discipline people that are found to have committed misconduct.
The community report published also shows some community members would like to see YPD be better in the area of communication. Fifteen participants say they didn't know the non-emergency line, 25 say they would like to see more cops talking to people on the street, seven say they feel homeless people and people of color get disrespected by cops and four say they're intimidated by police.
I did speak with a group of people who said they'd wish YPD would focus more on larger crimes instead of smaller crimes.
Another man who did not want his name shared said he was stopped coming home late one night and told to watch who he hangs around with and what colors he wears by an officer. The man said he was wearing a green sweater and going home to his pregnant wife. Despite this experience, he doesn't have any bad feelings towards police because he knows they have a job to do. However, the officer never asked the man for his ID to see why he was out late at night in that area.
While no department is perfect, Chief Murray said YPD is always working to provide excellent customer service.
"We do pretty good now, but we could do more," Chief Murray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.