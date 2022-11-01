WASHINGTON STATE — The Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) has announced a quarter of a million dollars in grant funding for community organizations that serve marginalized people, according to a press release. The money from the Advancing Equity Fund was allocated toward 25 organizations, including four regional choices.
The CHPW has awarded organizations that provide support systems for Indigenous and Native communities, communities of color, immigrants and refugees and other marginalized groups for the past three years. The organizations work to address health aspects and outcomes and systemic social health drivers, according to the release.
Funding was allocated toward:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.