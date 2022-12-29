TOPPENISH, Wash. — Community members around Toppenish are planning to meet at City Hall in January 2023 to speak about the Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit closure, according to flyers around the community.
The flyers ask concerned community members to use their voice at two City Hall meetings; one on January 3, one on January 9. Each person who shows up will reportedly get to speak for three minutes, about the hospital, their birth and/or their experience.
The unit closure was originally planned for January 14 due to low staffing levels. However, Astria Health announced the unit's immediate closure on December 22 after further staffing issues. Current patients are being transferred to Astria Sunnyside, Yakima Valley Memorial or another center of their choosing. Once all current patients are cleared, the center is entirely closed.
NonStop Local will have a reporter covering the meetings.
