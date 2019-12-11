YAKIMA, WA - For the 28th year, Astoria Regional Health is helping families cope with their lost loved ones.

During today’s “Tree of Remembrance” ceremony, community members were invited to reflect and honor those they’ve lost.

People gathered together to read spiritual verses and sang songs of hope.

The program featured a welcoming word from John Gallagher, President and Chief Executive Officer at Astria Regional Medical Center, readings from Astria Home Health and Hospice team members, encouraging words from Eli Martinez, Chaplain for Astria Home Health and Hospice, and Christmas music throughout.

At the end of the program, family members were welcomed to take a dove, representing peace.