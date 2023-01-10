YAKIMA, Wash. - West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week.
On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
Students reported to the school board that there were no accommodations for them to change into the drapes, which one student describe as "a reverse cape."
Those that wore the drape were required to put it on in front of their peers, with many being told to remove other clothing that was seen through the drape.
"The drapes that they wore covered their top, did not cover their stomachs, and left their backs completely exposed, including their undergarments," said WVHS teacher Nicole Fletcher.
Parents were given short notice to the change with one parent reporting the school notified them after Winter Break had begun, and faculty were harder to reach.
One parent who had seen three children graduate through West Valley and is ready to see another walk this spring questioned the school's irony of the situation.
"Students had no choice as to what they were told to wear. And in the case of the women's tops showed women's shoulders as well as their entire back, which ironically violates the districts own dress code," said Erik Mellander.
Those that spoke at the board meeting hoped for a chance for the class of 2023 to retake or submit their senior photos, or at the least, ensure that the school wouldn't repeat this practice with another class.
After the meeting, WVSD superintendent Dr. Peter Finch said he would be meeting with WVHS principal Ben McMurry on Wednesday morning.
