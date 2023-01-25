Community scopes new programs at Washington Fruit Community Center open house

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington Fruit Community Center (WFCC) held an open house on January 25 in order to show the community what is available at the center and find out what people want to see added next.
The WFCC offers programs and activities through Yakima Parks and Recreation, according to Parks and Rec manager Ken Wilkinson. He says the center is for seniors and children, instead of the senior center it used to be.
The WFCC offers a wide variety of programs and activities, including basketball, cheerleading, dance, tae kwon do, karate, bingo and a summer day camp. A Game Room at the center features a pool table, mini basketball nets, foosball, table tennis and card game tables. It also offers a “Beyond the Bell” after-school program for kids.
The WFCC also holds events like movie nights and bingo nights. Wilkinson says the center has also been able to take part in senior citizens’ Meals on Wheels.
The city ran a Senior Center out of the building through 2020, when it also started doing events and including additional opportunities, according to Wilkinson. The open house was meant to serve as a chance for the community to see how the WFCC had grown, check out the programs and give feedback. Over 100 people attended.
