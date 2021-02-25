Community survey underway to explore the need for expansion of Child Care hours

PASCO, WA – Child Care Aware of Eastern Washington – Pasco, a program of Community-Minded Enterprises (CME), is calling on community partners to help increase access to child care in the Tri-Cities area.
“Supporting quality child care is at the heart of what do here at CME’s Pasco office,” said Suzanne Suyama, Child Care Aware Supervisor – Southeast Washington. “We need the community’s help to learn more about what needs families are facing when it comes to child care.”
The ask is simple, fill out this brief survey to begin the process. Everyone who fills out the survey will be entered into a drawing to win one of twenty, $50 gift cards to Walmart or Amazon. All survey responses will remain confidential, and Child Care Aware of Eastern Washington – Pasco and CME will closely protect personal information.
This project focuses on the child care needs of parents and guardians of children birth to 12 years of age. Information collected will be used to better understand the need for licensed child care during non-standard work hours, including early morning, evening and weekends. “We know there’s need” said Suyama, “we’ve heard it anecdotally for years. With concrete data, we will be able to make a case for expanded child care.”
Funding for this work is made possible thanks to a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce under the Child Care Partnership Grant program. CME was one of 24 organizations identified for funding and awarded $63,470.