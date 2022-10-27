GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District extended its public health advisory for those around the Wilbur-Ellis fire as the debris still smolders, hurting the air quality index. While wind moves the smoke around the area, particulate matter and noxious gasses are spread, which can be harmful if inhaled.
The Washington Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have set up air monitoring test sites around the area. The sites have reportedly detected sulfur dioxide (SO2), likely from the fertilizer products at Wilbur-Ellis. Exposure to its signature irritating smell can lead to irritated eyes, nose, throat and airway, according to the press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Symptoms of SO2 include nasal congestion, eye irritation, choking, coughing, airway irritation and/or shortness of breath. Anyone concerned about exposure should contact their health care provider.
GCSO is asking the public to stay away from the Wilbur-Ellis fire site, as well as any areas with visible smoke. The extension applies to residents downwind of the fire, as testing sites showed a gradual decrease to the east.
