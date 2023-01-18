PASCO, Wash. — The city of Pasco is still considering the possibility of approving a pot shop within the city, requiring a city code update, after months of discussions. The Pasco City Council began considering its options regarding dispensaries in 2022, when a Pasco native expressed interest in opening one downtown.
David Morgan grew up in Pasco and applied for his marijuana license in 2013 while still living there. He moved to Spokane in 2016 to open Lucky Leaf, now a popular option in the downtown Spokane area, since Pasco had banned marijuana sales in the city in 2014.
Morgan floated the idea once again because there had been significant changes to the city council. He hoped the fresh faces would consider the legal changes regarding marijuana since 2016, plus the increase in data.
“From what we’ve seen in downtown Spokane it hasn’t increased any crime or increases the homelessness problem at all,” said Morgan. “I think it’s actually had the opposite effect.”
Since then, conversations have occurred in city council meetings and out of meetings. The council is considering an update to the current moratorium banning marijuana sales. It held community sessions to hear from Pasco residents.
A board member with the Downtown Pasco Development Authority, Thomas Grandbois, took the hands-on approach of asking business owners downtown directly how they felt about the proposal.
"After visiting 60 businesses in the downtown, speaking with owners or managers, only seven said they didn't want it,” said Grandbois. “I can't imagine any time that 53 out of 60 businesses would agree on anything.”
The Pasco Chief of Police, Ken Roske, released a statement on behalf of the Pasco Police Department opposing the proposal.
“The effects of marijuana on our youth are extremely concerning, and any efforts to increase the ease of access to marijuana sales would not be responsible,” said Roske. “Increased crime associated with retail sales would add to the challenges the police department is already facing.”
Ideas for pot shops in Pasco, but not downtown, were brought up at the regular city council meeting January 17. Those against the moratorium update cited safety concerns, like Roske’s. Additionally, community members noted that dispensaries are cash-only businesses, making them a target for robbery.
“The consensus is, right now, to put it in the industrial areas, like King City, and places like that and they can have their merry way and sell,” said Leo Perales, the Vice President of the Latin Business Association. “So, we’re against it, because we worry about the kids and exposure to the kids.”
Those in support of the moratorium update noted the city’s potential to raise funds through the taxation of a new legitimate marketplace. They also argued that the best way to keep kids safe is through regulated shops, like the proposal suggests.
“I feel like there’s a black market out there and the black market is emboldened with no other competition,” said small business owner Eric Larson. “So the competition would be a legal, structured, safe market that has parameters, that doesn’t allow young kids into the system — that is safe.”
Pasco discussed seven different possibilities for moving forward. No decision has been made at this time.
