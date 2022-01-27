Company fined nearly $284,000 over death at Vantage bridge

VANTAGE – The Department of Labor and Industries is fining Boss Construction Inc. with over a quarter-million dollars in response to an incident last summer at the bridge in Vantage that proved fatal for one worker. The Bellingham-based company faces two egregious serious willful violations.
While working on a bridge restoration project, a 39-year-old man laying blankets for concrete curing on the bridge deck fell to his death. He hit the ground after falling around 60 feet. Workers had been seen without fall protection throughout the project, and reportedly told L&I about a lack of safety enforcement.
Bridge projects often have a feature called a catenary line anchored on both ends. Workers can then attach their safety gear to the catenary line to stay secured. Catenary lines are supposed to go from one end of the bridge to the other, on both sides.
The Beverly Railroad bridge in Vantage spans 3,052 feet. According to L&I inspectors, one side of the bridge featured a catenary line across an approximate 2,600 feet and the rest unsecured. The other side had no catenary line. Guardrails had not been in place prior to the project.
When workers are over water without fall protection, companies are required to have roped ring buoys or life vests, on top of a rescue boat immediately available. Boss Construction Inc. did not have any related equipment.
The company has until Feb. 8 to file an appeal.
If paid, the money from the citation would go towards the workers’ compensation supplemental pension fund.