Company offers $1,000, free internet for playing 50 hours of 'Fortnite'

This summer, can you hunker down in your video "fort" for at least two nights worth of a "Fortnite" game?

If you're a gamer, highspeedinterntet.com will give you $1,000 cash, a new modem and a year's worth of free internet, if you can play a "Fortnite" video game for at least 50 hours.

You don't have to play all at one time, you can play from July 7-31. The winner will live-stream the game and get paid $20 per hour over the 50-hour span.

So, if you want to test your skills on Battle Royale Island and be the last one standing, apply by May 31. You don't have to be a professional gamer to apply, but do have to be 18 or older. A winner will be selected on June 7.