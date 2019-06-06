KIRO 7 NEWS - A company is offering “one brave soul” $1,000 to forgo their smartphone in favor of a flip phone for one week and report back on their experience.

Internet and cellphone provider Frontier Bundles is hoping the challenge will help to determine how much the average person relies on their smartphone and how it affects their day-to-day life, according to a statement from the company.

Frontier Bundles will give the test subject a flip phone and a “Boredom Buster Swag Bag,” which includes a physical map, a pocket phone book, a notepad and pen, and a couple ‘90s CDs to help with Spotify withdrawals.

The company describes the experiment as “a chance to go back in time . . . or, well, something like that.”

Applicants with a social media presence and willingness to vlog their smartphone-free week will get extra consideration, the company said.

Apply for the challenge on the Frontier Bundles website by July 1.