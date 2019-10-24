PASCO, WA - A company truck and trailer were stolen from the Best Western lot on 20th sometime over Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Both were marked with the company’s SPM logo.

The truck is a white 2000 Ford F-450 with Oregon plate #T530898. Pasco Police suspect it is similar to the photo attached, which they got from an SPM video posted online.

The trailer is a white 2017 INTR trailer with Oregon plate #HV12680, hooked to the truck at time of theft.

The SPM crew is currently in the area for a job, so you may see other not-stolen rigs with that logo on them.

Anyone with info about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Aceves about case 19-33588 Veh Theft.