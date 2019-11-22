Competitive roller skating bonds local family

RICHLAND, WA - The Bowman family has been skating at the Rollarena in Richland for seven years. But they don't just do it for fun: they compete on a national level.

It started as a school field trip. Lydia Bowman was just 3 years old.

"I remember how I learned my first dance and that was really fun," she said.

Her sister Holly was 13.

"It is fun. You feel free to express emotion and be you and I don't feel any criticism," she said.

From the moment their skates first glided across the Rollarena rink, Colleen Bowman and her daughters knew they would be coming back.

"My daughters said, 'Mom! We want to do this and do it better.' It was hard to stand on the sidelines while they were out having fun, so I said, 'Do you have a pair of skates my size?' " she said.

The three have competed together nationally for the past five years.

"I am so proud of my daughters. Watching them toddle around on the floor when they first learned to do the poise and the beauty that they put out on the floor is just amazing. I'm so proud of them," Colleen said.

It strengthened their bond, but it also got Colleen through a breast cancer diagnosis a few years ago.

"My oncologist said, 'You won't be able to do this much longer because you'll be sick.' And I said, 'Let's see what I can do,' " Colleen said.

She skated through her treatment and recovery.

"He said, 'In 42 years, I have never had a patient that continues to perform and practice and train and make it to nationals,' " Colleen said.

The Bowmans don't have plans of stopping anytime soon.

"It just feels nice to be in here skating doing awesome stuff with my family," Lydia said.

They hope to qualify for regionals, and then nationals for the sixth year in a row.

You can find out more about the Rollarena Skating Center at their website here.