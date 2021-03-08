YAKIMA, WA- Mental health experts at Comprehensive Healthcare and three coffee shops are teaming up to spread a message of positivity.
The Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted people's day to day life, one thing that hasn't changed is people's morning cup of joe
For most people, their cup of coffee sets them on an energized day and now it will also give them a positive message.
"We are all part of this community and you care, I care, we all care. So sometimes we need a little extra help and that's where we can come in. So we can all join in on this," said William Waters, Division Director, Comprehensive Healthcare.
In Yakima two coffee shops Collaboration Coffee and Caffe 11th Ave... In Richland, Ethos Bakery and Cafe are all teaming up to spread the message using coffee sleeves that say "We Care."
During a time with more people stressed because of COVID-19, Comprehensive Health wants to encourage people to take care of themselves.
Waters said "We wanted to reach out and remind people that their mental health is important but also that they can do something about it professionally. Not just with their friends. Not just alone. That there's a community around them."
While many people have been isolated for almost a year, Waters is encouraging people to start passing the message one cup at a time.
"A lot of people enjoy a coffee or a hot chocolate or a tea. And why not use a message, a positive message to share with your friend and get them something and let them know you care," said Waters.
The coffee sleeve initiative was put together in an effort to continue important conversations about mental health.
The initiative was made possible through a grant awarded by Baker Boyer Bank.
In a press release, the President and CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare said "We wanted to do something that would uplift as many people in the community as possible, and simultaneously support local businesses. We hope that this gesture will put a smile on your face and remind you that your community supports you no matter what you might be experiencing right now," said Jodi Daly, Ph.D.
All of the coffee sleeves will include the Comprehensive Healthcare contact information.