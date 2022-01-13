Yakima, WA - When staff went back to West Chestnut Academy after winter break, they came back to a building full of water. While trying to save the few things that didn't get ruined in the building, the school was robbed.
The principal for the school Colleen Sheahan said they had gathering everything they were able to save into their cafeteria to keep it dry before moving it to a different location. When they went back to the building yesterday, everything in the cafeteria was gone, along with a few other things they had hidden around the building.
"Someone came in and cleaned up what was readily accessible to them," Sheahan said.
Over $20,000 dollars of equipment was stolen.
"It's horrible," Sheahan said.
Sheahan said the building's damage is still being accessed from the flooding, but it likely won't be usable for months.
The flooding happened after a sink pipe on the fifth floor froze and broke. The water was likely leaking for days.
"Every light fixture was raining water on the floor the office spaces where the carpets are filled with water and puddles in different places, the gym floor had standing water so it is rippling at this point," Sheahan said.
Right now, their elementary students are taking their classes at West Valley Church and their secondary students are remote learning. The secondary students will start at Mountainview Christian Fellowship next week.
Fortunately, a student's parent started a Go-Fund-Me account to help the school pay their insurance deductible. Their goal is to raise $5,000.
Sheahan said if people want to help the school they can also donate paper supplies like spiral notebooks that are harder to find right now. You can do so by calling the school at (509) 966-1632.