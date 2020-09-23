KENNEWICK, WA- A concerned citizen recorded a video of a Kennewick Police Department officer not wearing a mask in a Kennewick grocery store.

The citizen told NBC Right Now he was going into Albertsons in Kennewick Tuesday when he noticed a KPD officer in front of him not wearing a mask.

Inside the store, he watched as the officer walked around without a mask on. The man asked an Albertsons employee why the officer was not wearing a mask and the worker said they didn't know and that he should be wearing one.

NBC Right Now reached out to Kennewick Police Department about the incident. The department released the following statement:

"Our officers are required to wear face coverings, when appropriate and as directed by the Benton Franklin Health District and Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Washington mandates. Chief Hohenberg has worked closely with the Governor’s Office to help spread the important message that face coverings are crucial to saving lives, getting our businesses back open, and our kids back in school during this pandemic. There will be occasions, depending on the circumstances, when an officer may not have the time or forethought to put on a face-covering but, It is important that our officers model face covering and social distancing behavior when appropriate. At the Kennewick Police Department, we believe in “Leading The Way” and this incident does not appear to be in line with our standards. As this incident related to parking in a fire zone, our officers should not be utilizing fire zones for parking unless there is an immediate need to do so. This incident is being looked into by the patrol supervisor and will be addressed internally," Lt. Aaron Clem, Kennewick Police Department said.

The witness waited outside for the officer to come out of the store to ask him why he was not wearing a mask and this was the conversation.

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT:

Witness: Hey officer...

Officer: Yeah?

Witness: I have a question for you... are you not required to wear a mask in public?

Officer: I don’t know.

Witness: You are, because I asked the lady in the store.

Officer: Excellent

Witness: Why are you not wearing one?

Officer: Have a nice day

Witness: Oh no. Why did you not wear one? What is your name?

Officer: Bye.

Witness: What is your name?

Officer: I’ll give you my card in a minute.

Witness: Yes please and you are parking where you are not supposed to be parked.. are you special? Or are you... is this an emergency? What is your name officer? Can you please tell me your name?

Officer: Did I not just tell you I will give you my card in a second?

Witness: Can you please give me your card. Thank you.

According to Washington State Department of Labor and Industries website they said officers should wear a mask when not working alone or in public.

"As a general rule, cloth face coverings should be worn when not working alone. When interacting with the public, masks should be worn, but other public safety concerns may necessitate removing the mask for improved communication or to avoid the mask being a hazard," Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said.