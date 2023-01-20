MISSION, Ore.-
Enrolled members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) are now exempt from paying toll fees when crossing the Columbia River over the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks, Oregon.
The Port of Cascade Locks Commission formally adopted the exemption on January 19.
"The CTUIR appreciates and thanks the Port of Cascade Locks' continued willingness to work together on issues that impact our Tribal people," said Corinne Sams, CTUIR Board of Trustees Member at Large.
According to a CTUIR press release Tribal members must present their CTUIR enrollment card to cross the bridge for free.
The CTUIR is also in discussion with the Port of Hood River to adopt a toll exemption for Tribal members on the Hood River Bridge.
