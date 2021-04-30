KENNEWICK, WA - It was a great day for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as they signed the Memorandum of Understanding with City of Kennewick officials at a signing ceremony in Columbia Park.
In attendance was Kennewick Mayor Don Britain, city officials, Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg and governing council members of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla.
"We have a lot of history here. We have a lot of ties here, and we don't want to lose it. Which is why we're looking forward to this memorandum." says the tribe's Board of Trustees Chairwoman, Katherine Brigham.
The Confederated Tribes includes three tribes: Cayuse, Umatilla, and Walla Walla. The 6.4 million acres - land which includes Tri-Cities - was originally the home of these tribes until the treaty of 1855, where the U.S. government took most of their land. Now, the Confederated Tribes Umatilla Reservation is 172,000 acres in Eastern Oregon.
"All of this land was ours." says Brigham.
Now, as Mayor Britain and Brigham signed the Memorandum of Understanding, the signature hopes to bring some official communication between the city and tribes in order to best protect the land according the the tribe's wishes. The Memorandum is for the purpose of preserving historical sites and landmarks, keeping the sacredness of the land, and keeping the respect of the culture of the tribes all by being in constant communication and consideration of the tribes desires for this land.
Before and after the signing, council tribal members sang a song of blessing which was not allowed to be recorded due to it's sacredness.
