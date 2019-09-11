RICHLAND, WA - Surgeons from around the world are in the Tri-Cities this week to learn from local doctors. This is because they are participating in SIGN's Fracture Care International Conference. The conference teaches surgeons from developing countries techniques that they can apply back home where there are limited resources.

"These techniques are very complex and yet it can be very simple as well," said Dr. Jun Valera who is an Orthopedic surgeon from the Philippines. "So to learn the nitty-gritty even the small details are very important because when we go back and do it to actual patients there is no room for error."

Leaving no room for error is something Portland Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Gellman teaches. Dr. Gellman specializes in teaching a technique called ring fixation. Ring fixation helps fix broken bones or limb deformities where resources might be scarce.

"It's actually unique in that it can be adapted into an operating room that doesn't have a lot of resources because it is primarily dependent on the knowledge of the techniques," said Dr. Gellman

For Dr. Valera these lessons have the ability to provide a resource to the people in his country that they would have never had before.

"We always believe that we have to be the best us so our patients especially our poor patients can get the best treatment," said Dr. Valera.