TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Here are the winners for the Valentine's Day Confess Your Love contest. Prizes may be picked up at the NonStop Local Stations in Tri-Cities at 3312 W. Kennewick Ave. or in Yakima at 216 W. Yakima Ave.
Yakima: Erika Muniz, nominated by David Muniz winner of two 1-hour massages from Kroner Chiropractic and a 2-hour cleaning from Merry Maids.
"My wife is so amazing to me, and I am a handful! So for her to be there for our 7 children and my mom as a caregiver, there is no one more deserving of being pampered as much as possible!"
Tri-Cities: Bonnie Oberg, nominated by Dan Oberg. Winner of 6 sessions of cryotherapy from Illusions Salon and a gift basket from Highland Organic Market.
"My wife is a wonderful person. Not only beautiful inside and out, but also cares for others. She is a sign language interpreter for deaf children in the Pasco School District, is a great mother to her 3 boys and enjoys her 2 grandkids very much. Would love her to win a prize just to see her light up with joy."
Janet Bryant, nominated by Dave Bryant. Winner of an 8 meal bundle from Dream Dinners and a floral bouquet from Arlene's flowers.
"On February 14 my wife and I will be married for 41 years. My wife Janet retired in 2019, and unfortunately in 2021 she became ill and spent 41 days in Kadlec. Late that year she fell and cracked three vertebrae and was in a neck brace for six months. She is a bit better now but has mobility issues and needs to use a cane or walker to get around. We are also raising our 13-year-old granddaughter. So much for a fun leisure retirement. Janet really needs something a little special."
Amy Green, nominated by Jason Green. Winner of one pair of 14 karat gold heart earrings from Jewelry Design Center and a one-hour facial from Columbia Shores Regenerative Health.
"My wife Amy gives herself to her family, students and causes each and every day. She cars so much for everyone else and never takes time for herself. Her selflessness and generous nature are some of the reasons I fell in love with her. She is a wonderful wife, patient mother, great friend and an all-around giving person."
