RICHLAND - The Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way current has a large police presence. Richland Police Department has advised people avoid the area.
In addition to RPD, Kennewick Police Department, Pasco Police Department, Benton County Fire and Benton County Sheriff's Office are assisting the investigation. SWAT is on scene along with police dogs. ATF Special Agents are coming from Seattle to assist.
Pasco Police Department have confirmed an active shooter investigation and two victims, including one death. They were taken to Kadlec. Calls came in regarding an argument and multiple shots fired.
Kennewick Police Department posted pictures of the suspect, asking that any information goes to 509-628-0333. Pictures are attached of the suspect, what he was wearing and his car. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Richland School District has confirmed all schools are in a non-critical lockdown due to the incident. Pasco School District has also confirmed all schools in non-critical lockdowns.
Kennewick School District released a statement saying they had been monitoring the situation and keeping contact with KPD, who advised there was no need for a lockdown.
Commander Lee confirmed a suspect has been identified. They are not releasing his name or information at this time.
Traffic will be re-routed for the rest of the night.
KPD followed up to confirm that the pictured truck was NOT involved.
Fred Meyer released a statement regarding the incident.
"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA. The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," said the Fred Meyer spokesperson. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates."
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.