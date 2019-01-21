VANCOUVER, WA (AP) — Health officials now say they have 22 confirmed measles cases in Clark County since the start of the year.

Clark County Public Health said Monday is also investigating three suspected cases of the infection. Officials say 19 of those infected were not immunized, while the three others are not verified to have had the vaccine.

Seventeen of the cases are for children under 10 years old, four cases are for youth 11 to 18 years old, and one person is between 19 and 29 years old.

Those who are infected visited several public places while contagious, including the Portland International Airport, IKEA, and several health care facilities and schools.