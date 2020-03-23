YAKIMA, WA – The Yakima Health District was notified on March 20, 2020 of two positive COVID-19 cases among two employees of Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility. Due to recent flu activity, Good Samaritan has had visitor restrictions in place since March 2, 2020, including not allowing any visitors during the last week. This has limited potential exposure to additional staff and residents.
Additional employees have been identified as having symptoms and are being tested for COVID19. The Yakima Health District is working with Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility to ensure that all staff are being monitored for symptoms prior to beginning, and during, their shift. Good Samaritan staff are also increasing their monitoring of residents for symptoms. Heidi Grayer, Assisted Director of Nursing, at Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility reported that currently no residents are symptomatic.
“The Yakima Health District is working closely with Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility and the WA State Department of Health to contain the spread of disease. We understand that these are some of our most vulnerable community members, and as such we want to reassure the families that we are doing everything possible to ensure we can keep the residents safe by taking every possible medical precaution.” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer for the Yakima Health District.