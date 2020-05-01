KENNEWICK, WA - Message from the president of CBC: Hello Students -

Columbia Basin College has received confirmation that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last on the CBC Pasco campus on Friday, April 24, while they were providing essential services. They have been home in self-quarantine since then. Their on-campus contacts were limited as classes were moved online on March 17 with the majority of employees, services and functions operating remotely since that time.

Benton-Franklin Health District engages in contact tracing and has notified any individuals that came in close contact with this employee. Our Human Resources Department is also notifying any other employees who may have come into contact with the areas where this employee was known to have been.

We realize this news is concerning and want to assure you we are putting the health and safety of our employees and students first. We will stay in contact with this employee throughout the recovery process to ensure that they get the care they need before they return to work.

We continue to follow Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, the recommendations of the CDC and our local health officials.

Thank you for your patience, concern, and empathy throughout this time.

Rebekah Woods