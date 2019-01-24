SEATTLE, WA (AP) — Health officials say they have confirmed 25 measles cases in southwestern Washington since the start of the year.

Clark County Public Health said Thursday it is also investigating a dozen suspected cases.

Officials say 21 of those infected were not immunized.

Nineteen cases involve children younger than 10. Five cases involve those from 11 to 18 and one person with the measles is between 19 and 29 years old. One person was hospitalized.

Those who are infected have visited public places while contagious, including the Portland International Airport, health care facilities and schools.

Officials said Thursday the people newly confirmed to have measles have stayed home, preventing additional exposures to the public.

County officials on Friday declared a public health emergency over the outbreak.

Health officials also are investigating a suspected measles case in King County.