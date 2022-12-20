WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congress will consider a government funding package before Christmas that includes the legislation from Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) that proposed an extension of fentanyl analogue emergency scheduling through December 31, 2024.
Controlled substances are placed into one of five categories, between Schedules I-V, through the Controlled Substances Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Diversion Control Division. Classifications are updated each year.
“Substances are placed in their respective schedules based on whether they have a currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, their relative abuse potential, and likelihood of causing dependence when abused,” said the DOJ Diversion Control Division.
Currently, Schedule I includes heroin, LSD, peyote, ecstasy and other substances. Schedule II includes codeine, hydrocodone, morphine and more.
Substances with a high potential for abuse, lack of accepted safety and no accepted medical use are placed in Schedule I. Conversely, Schedule V substances have low potential for abuse and are often included due to limited narcotic quantities. The full breakdown of classifications is available online.
In February 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) ordered a temporary scheduling order that placed fentanyl-related substances under Schedule I for two years. Congress then extended the temporary order several times, leading to this most recent proposed extension.
“I introduced legislation to extend the scheduling of all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs so we can ensure our law enforcement officers have the critical tools they need to keep these dangerous drugs off the streets, reducing overdose numbers in our communities,” said Newhouse. “I am pleased this legislation was included in the final omnibus, meaning certainty and safety for our communities is just around the corner.”
The Schedule I classification is temporary due to the sheer amount of fentanyl-related substances. According to a report from the Congressional Research Service, the number of substances included in the umbrella term is in the thousands. While the DEA can declare the substance as an imminent hazard to public safety in order to institute the temporary order, not enough is known about each potential substance and its risks to permanently place them all on under Schedule I.
“As we continue working to fight the addiction epidemic, it’s critical that we make sure law enforcement retains the tools they need to seize fentanyl-related substances and combat drug trafficking,” said Pappas. “My legislation to extend the temporary scheduling of fentanyl analogues will ensure that law enforcement can continue working to keep these deadly substances out of our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.