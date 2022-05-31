Silenced by Morgan Greene
Courtesy: YSD7

YAKIMA, Wash. - 

A.C. Davis High School senior Morgan Greene won the Central Washington Congressional Art Competition with her painting, Silenced, which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. 

The competition was open to all high school students in the state's Fourth Congressional District. Only one submission was accepted per student. 

Greene's painting features a woman with a red handprint over her mouth, a symbol representative of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement. 

The Congressional Institute is hosting a reception at the U.S. Capitol for the winners of congressional art competitions, which Greene is invited to. 

The second, third and fourth place winners all attend DHS as well. They have been invited to hang their art in Representative Dan Newhouse's District Offices. 

Second place was awarded to junior Mia Dufault for Little Princess

Little Princess by Mia Dufault

Third place was awarded to junior Isabelle Ehlis for Weathered Wisdom

Weathered Wisdom by Isabelle Ehlis

Fourth place was awarded to junior Marlene Martinez for Dreamer

Dreamer by Marlene Martinez