You could find something in your mailbox that says "2019 Congressional District Census" but it's not what you may think.

The "census" is paid for by the Republican National Committee, and there's more than 40 questions on the form. It also says "Commissioned by the Republican Party" at the top.

The document reads "Special Notice: You have been selected to represent Voters in Washington's 5th Congressional District."

The questions vary from asking if you support President Trump, to what media source you get your political news from.

You're not required to fill out the questionnaire, although it's urging you to respond by May 28.

One question says: "Do you think political correctness has gotten out of hand in America?"

Another asks: "Do you think the Democrat Party as a whole is promoting a Socialist agenda for America?"

At the bottom of the "census" it asks if the Republican National Committee (RNC) can count on you to re-elect President Trump as they fight to Make America Great Again. Then, it asks for money.

If you can't donate, you're asked to enclose $15 to help pay for processing the census document. You'll also get a letter signed by Ronna McDaniel, the Chairwoman for RNC. She says this is the largest Congressional District Census the Republican party has ever taken, and then asks several times for a generous contribution.

Democrats have done something similar, however, it was labeled a "survey". According to an article in the Baltimore Sun, it included the question: "“Which aspects of the Trump presidency do you find most disturbing?” the survey asks. “Please choose four.”

It then gives 12 choices drawing from varous aspects of the Republican president’s most controversial positions.

The RNC, DNC or the Census Bureau has not called KHQ back yet.