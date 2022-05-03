Congressman Dan Newhouse kicks off reelection campaign in Yakima and Tri-Cities

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) began his 2022 reelection campaign for the Washington 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with a luncheon in Yakima and a dinner in Tri-Cities.
“As a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer, former Washington State Director of Agriculture, and Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, I’m deeply concerned about the state of our great Nation…” said Newhouse. “Serving the men and women of Central Washington is the greatest honor of my life, and I will work hard every day to justify the faith they have placed in me.”
At both events, Newhouse will be joined by Congressman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is Chairman of the Republican Study Committee.
“I am proud to be in Central Washington to help kick off the re-election campaign for my friend, colleague, and fellow conservative, Dan Newhouse,” said Banks. “His continued leadership and ability to tackle the issues that matter to the 4th District, to Washington state, and to the country are needed in our nation’s capital.”
