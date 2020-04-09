TRI-CITIES, WA – Congressman Dan Newhouse will discuss the federal response to COVID-19 on an upcoming webinar hosted by the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“The Federal Response to COVID-19 with Congressman Newhouse” webinar will take place on Friday, April 10 from 11 am – 12 pm. Rep. Newhouse will brief attendees on what the Federal Government is doing to combat COVID-19 and how they’re assisting small businesses. The congressman is also expected to answer questions. All questions must be submitted prior to the start of the webinar. Questions should be e-mailed to logan.lapierre@tricityregionalchamber.com.
The webinar will be free to view on Zoom and Facebook Live. Links to both platforms are available at tricityregionalchamber.com/asktheexperts.
The “Ask the Experts: Responding to COVID-19" series is one of the resources launched by the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce in order to help the Tri-Cities business community during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Chamber launched the Tri-Cities: Open for Business initiative, featuring a comprehensive website featuring special service offers, food and drink pickup options, small business resources, and much more, in order to help Chamber members get the information they need during this crisis. The website, which is updated daily, can be found at tcopenforbusiness.com.
