Congressman Dan Newhouse to speak at Title Transfer Celebration

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Irrigation District is hosting a Title Transfer Celebration event on Thursday, May 26 at 2 p.m.
The event will feature Keynote Speaker Congressman Dan Newhouse at the KID office at 2015 S. Ely St.
The benefits of a title transfer give the district flexibility needed to help the community with infrastructure and linear parks and walking paths.
There will be opportunities after the celebration of the title transfer to interview Congressman Newhouse and KID leadership staff.
