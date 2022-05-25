GRANDVIEW, Wash. -
Washington Representative Dan Newhouse visited Grandview Middle School Monday morning for a civics Q&A.
Eighth grade students are researching constitutional issues as part of their end of school project.
The students are researching topics like the death penalty and immigration. Students were even asked to write a letter to congress.
Grandview Middle School History Teacher Elise Wilson says she wants her students to know the impact of them getting involved in politics.
"I hope they understand their voice matters and that just because they are young and just because they are kids doesn't mean they don't have the opportunities to be involved in their government and be involved in civic life," says Wilson.
20 students were also nominated from their history classes to ask Congressman Newhouse questions.
