MOSES LAKE, TRI-CITIES, YAKIMA, WA – This Friday, April 17, Congressman Dan Newhouse will host three blood drives: one in Moses Lake, Kennewick, and Yakima. April 17 was the original date of Congressman Newhouse’s official re-election campaign kickoff events, however in light of these challenging times, the Congressman is instead launching blood drives to help meet the community’s needs in maintaining a stable supply.

People who wish to donate must make an appointment by visiting www.DanNewhouse.com and clicking on the Blood Drives tab, or by calling Joseph Fairbanks, Vitalant Territory Manger at 877-25-VITAL.

Yakima

The Tower Annex

421 E Chestnut Ave

Yakima, WA 98901

Friday, April 17

10:15a-12:15p

Moses Lake

Vitalant Columbia Basin Center

Samaritan Healthcare Admin Building

801 E Wheeler Rd

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Friday, April 17

7:00a-3:00p

Kennewick

Benton PUD Auditorium

2721 W 10th Ave

Kennewick, WA 99336

Friday, April 17

10:00a-1:00p