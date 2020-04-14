MOSES LAKE, TRI-CITIES, YAKIMA, WA – This Friday, April 17, Congressman Dan Newhouse will host three blood drives: one in Moses Lake, Kennewick, and Yakima. April 17 was the original date of Congressman Newhouse’s official re-election campaign kickoff events, however in light of these challenging times, the Congressman is instead launching blood drives to help meet the community’s needs in maintaining a stable supply.
People who wish to donate must make an appointment by visiting www.DanNewhouse.com and clicking on the Blood Drives tab, or by calling Joseph Fairbanks, Vitalant Territory Manger at 877-25-VITAL.
Yakima
The Tower Annex
421 E Chestnut Ave
Yakima, WA 98901
Friday, April 17
10:15a-12:15p
Moses Lake
Vitalant Columbia Basin Center
Samaritan Healthcare Admin Building
801 E Wheeler Rd
Moses Lake, WA 98837
Friday, April 17
7:00a-3:00p
Kennewick
Benton PUD Auditorium
2721 W 10th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Friday, April 17
10:00a-1:00p