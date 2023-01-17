YAKIMA, Wash. - Congressman Dan Newhouse made the journey to Yakima to gather information about the crime in the Yakima Valley. Newhouse hosted roundtable discussions and toured facilities to understand the status of the area.
Newhouse started his day in a discussion with Safe Yakima Valley and its mentor program. The program is still in its infancy and pairs school-aged children with adults in their community to help the children make better decisions in their formative years.
Newhouse describes the program as "a great investment in kids when they're young."
A roundtable discussion with school districts administration and school resource officers followed. Congressman Newhouse aimed to get feedback from the agencies about juvenile crime withing the Yakima Valley.
Three goals for Newhouse were heavily discussed at the table including strengthening the school resource officer program, making Narcan easily available to officers in the case of accidental overdose and making officers easily available to schools.
The officers in attendance informed Newhouse that certain policies in place restrict the work the officers can do within the school. The most discussed policy being that officers cannot question students under 18 regarding a crime until the student can speak with an attorney.
One officer claimed that at his school, students know of the policy and will point it out when necessary.
The table agreed that having Narcan available to officers would benefit students that use drugs but are at risk of accidental overdose. Officers also discussed implementing training for Narcan to ensure all officers are ready to use it, if the time comes.
East Valley School District Superintendent Russ Hill explained the impact school resource officers have on school budgets, and that funding should be set apart for school safety.
"Trying to prioritize safe and secure schools is coming out of your basic education funding," said Hill. "That's impacting our ability to do what we want to do academically, too."
Following the roundtable, Congressman Newhouse toured the Yakima Juvenile Detention Center to see the operations for the judge and workers on a normal workday.
"That was a difficult time to hear some of the tough situations that are in front of them every single day and some of the laws that are making it difficult for them to do their jobs and really provide the help that some of these young people need."
Newhouse also attended the Yakima drug court where he saw community members inform the judge of their progress to getting to their end goals. The congressman said he got to watch someone graduate in front of their friends and family and see them celebrate the accomplishment.
"At the detention center and also here in the drug court, the dedication from the people that do this work is truly amazing," said Newhouse. "They have a heart of service to give to others to help other people and I think that something that's a gift."
Congressman Newhouse will now return home and get to work on helping the area he sees a need in.
"We got a lot of work to do. We have a high crime area," said Newhouse. "I needed to understand the situation that we face here in Yakima County, in Central Washington."
"Now I can go back to Washington D.C and be able to hopefully help find solutions so the people I talk to today can better do their jobs so that they can do those things necessary to make our communities safer," said Newhouse.
