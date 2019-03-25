WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) released the following statement regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s release of his report finding no conspiracy between President Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

“I look forward to seeing the special counsel’s full report, but as more details continue to come forward, it proves what President Trump has been saying all along -- there was no collusion. As I voted in favor of earlier this month, this report should be made available to the public for all to see. My only hope now is that we can all move forward and focus on the big issues facing our country.”